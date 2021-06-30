Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino highlights the presence of Rogelio Funes Mori in El Tri

The Mexican National Team has had its last training session ahead of the first preparation match towards the participation in the Gold Cup 2021 before the Panama selection in the city of Nashville.

In a press videoconference, coach Gerardo Martino affirmed that the incorporation of striker Rogelio Funes Mori has resulted in internal competition growing in search of a place on the final list.

“The presence of Rogelio Funes Mori ranks the competition in his position within our team. Rogelio Funes Mori is adapting very well to the team,” he said.

Regarding the state of health of the midfielder Andrew Saved, the Argentine strategist declared that he is waiting for the evolution of his recovery to determine if he can be ready to play the Gold Cup.

“Andrés Guarded suffered an injury in training, we continue evaluating if he can continue or not,” he explained.

