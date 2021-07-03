Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino has already chosen a goalkeeper for the Gold Cup

After the Mexican National Team presented its call for the 2021 Gold Cup and before the loss of Guillermo Ochoa, who will go to Tokyo Olympics 2021 with the Tri Sub-23, Gerardo “el Tata” Martino He has already decided who will be his starting goalkeeper.

At a press conference, “El Tata” Martino He declared that he has already defined who will be the starting goalkeeper for the summer tournament, since Alfredo Talavera, archer of the Pumas of the UNAM, was the chosen one.

“The starting goalkeeper will be Talavera,” commented Martino during the press conference prior to the meeting this Saturday, July 3 against the Nigerian National Team.

In addition to Alfredo Talavera, the other two goalkeepers summoned by “el Tata” Martino for the 2021 Gold Cup were Rodolfo Cota, from Club León, and Jonathan Orozco, from Los Xolos de Tijuana.

Gerardo Martino also spoke about the call that the United States presented for this competition, which has been criticized for being a “B box” and not giving seriousness to the Gold Cup, despite not having to go to the Olympic Games.

“What the United States does is not reason for opinion on my part, we put together two teams and they only one”

