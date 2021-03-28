Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino explains the importance of concentrating with Raúl Jiménez

The Argentinian Gerardo Martino, the coach of the Mexican National Team, said it was important for Raúl Jiménez to concentrate with the team in Wales as the striker “needed warmth” to overcome his skull injury.

“At this time it was more important to offer him warmth and make him feel part of the national team, not to walk away. If he did not come to this concentration they would spend a couple of months without having him and we knew it would be good for him,” he explained after Mexico’s 1-0 defeat to Wales in a friendly match.

Also read: Mexico vs Canada: Schedule and channel where to watch the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Semifinal

Jiménez, attacker of the Wolverhampton English, he fractured his skull in November when he was having a good football moment and now he has not played a game for several months.

“It was more important what we could offer to Raúl, than what he could offer us. With so much time away it was important that he felt part of the group, that he listened to his teammates, that he did not stray from what the national team means. because in a short time we will have it again, “remarked Martino.

The South American strategist hopes that Jiménez will return to the Mexican team in any of the mid-year competitions, the gold Cup or the Tokyo Olympics, something that will depend on Wolverhampton qualifying him to play in the closing of the Premier League.

Martino acknowledged not feeling satisfied with Mexico’s performance in the loss to Wales, but denied that the European team surpassed them on the pitch.

“It is not good to lose, the triumphs generate confidence and more assimilation of the footballer, but it is true that it is good to find a rival who plays you thrown back and who goes against it because it is more productive to correct a defeat in a friendly and avoid such a situation in a World Cup, “he said.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Daniela Basso sent an emotional message to Raúl Jiménez after his return to El Tri

The former Barcelona coach revealed that he chose Costa Rica as Mexico’s next rival on the March FIFA date because it was the only one available for these dates.

“The option was Costa Rica or not to play and it is always good to play. Between playing a game or two, we prefer to play two, even against a Concacaf rival,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content