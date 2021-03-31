Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino defends Rodolfo Pizarro after his performance on the FIFA date

The Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino of the Mexican National Team, came out to defend the soccer player Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter Miami, after criticism for his performance in the friendly against Costa Rica of this date FIFA.

Pizarro is a national team player. Nobody is left out for a bad game. Rodolfo and Jonathan are in preseason, so they are not in rhythm, “said Gerardo Martino.

The strategist spoke at a press conference after the victory against Costa Rica 1 by 0, where he made it clear that no footballer can be left out of the national team for a bad game, they are the criticisms received by Rodolfo Pizarro by the fans of the tricolor .

Martino also assured that footballers like Rodolfo Pizarro and Jonathan Dos Santos are not in their best rhythm, since they are in the preseason within Major League Soccer, so their performances are reasonable.

