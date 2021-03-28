Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino comes out in defense of Hirving Lozano after the defeat against Wales

The Mexican National Team has experienced the worst game in the era of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino when he fell to his similar Welsh by the slightest difference, in the first preparation match on the European tour on this FIFA date.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, the Argentine strategist came out in defense of the winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano after fulfilling the role of being the nominal ninth in the match against the Welsh.

“Hirving Lozano had two situations in the game. It is difficult for a forward center to have opportunities with the rival behind. The bad performance was not due to not having a center forward. We must seek to overcome this type of adversity and have variants,” he said.

In addition, coach Gerardo Martino affirmed that the result was apparently unfair from the field of play and that the defeat will give a great learning in the group to improve in the pending subjects.

“Today we were not overtaken by the rival. Today we played what we wanted, but we did not do well. The victory generates greater confidence, but it is also good to meet these opponents. It is more productive to correct the defeat in a preparation game. Today’s learning is the patience we must have against rivals who play soccer with defensive possession, “he said.

Finally, the South American coach affirmed that the presence of the forward Raul Jimenez The focus is to make you feel that you have the support of the group in your recovery process.