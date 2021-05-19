Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino called up U-18 players prior to the Final Four

Gerardo “el Tata” MartinoCoach of the Mexican National Team, he used 14 elements of the Tri Sub-18 for the concentration of the team for the start of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League.

This decision was made to “complete” the teams during training and to be able to work normally, as several elements have not yet reported because they continue to play in the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament.

Among these players stands out Diego Abreu, son of “Loco” Washington Sebastián Abreu, who plays for Defensor Sporting de Uruguay. The other “outsider” is Jonathan Gómez, a player for USL’s Lousville, since the rest of the players play in Liga MX.

America is one of the teams that contributed the most players to the Mexican National Team, as Karel Campos, Sergio de los Ríos, Emilio Lara and goalkeeper Fernando Tapia were called up.

