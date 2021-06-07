Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino breaks positive streak against Concacaf teams

The Mexican team lost the final of the Concacaf Nations League against the United States with a controversial penalty scored in overtime, which caused several fans to explode against Gerardo Martino.

However, beyond this result, the Mexican strategist continues to maintain an 87 percent effectiveness with the ‘Tri’, adding his third defeat since arriving on the National Team bench, according to Goals and Figures.

This defeat represented the first in official matches for the former coach of Barcelona and the Argentine National Team. Martino had never lost a game to Concacaf teams.

Gerardo Martino after 27 games with Mexico. 21 Wins

3 Drawn

3 lost 63 Goals Scored

Previously, Martino had already suffered two falls in his process, both in friendly matches against Wales and Argentina. In 27 games, the Argentine coach has a balance of 21 games won, three draws and three defeats.