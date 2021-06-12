Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino asks not to underestimate the level of Honduras prior to the game

After staying on the shore in the Concacaf Nations League, the Mexican National Team is preparing to face the preparation match for the Gold Cup against the Honduras National Team this Saturday.

In a press videoconference in Atlanta, Georgia, coach Gerardo Martino stressed that the Central American team will be a difficult rival to beat as they have a good generation of players who will participate in the Olympic Games.

“We have a lot of respect for Honduras, it has a process similar to ours because it has several players who can be in the Olympics. They played a good game against the United States,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that despite the failure in the first edition of the Concacaf League of Nations, a good atmosphere is maintained within the group to be able to beat the Honduras National Team.

“We are with an important group of soccer players and with all the desire to play an excellent game tomorrow against Honduras,” he explained.

