Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino aims to win the 2021 Gold Cup

The Mexican Soccer Team will have an important activity this summer with the arrival of friendly matches, the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League, Tokyo Olympics and 2021 Gold Cup which will be played in the United States and in which Mexico will seek to defend its champion title.

Mexico will play next May 29 against the Iceland selection at AT&T Atlanta, five days before facing Costa Rica in the Semifinal of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League and the Tata martino He assured that this venue brings good feelings to the Tricolor.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

“Atlanta gives us good feelings, we feel very comfortable in that city. We hope that the next game there will not be the exception,” said Tata.

“@Concacaf’s Final Four roster is surely going to be modified for the Gold, as many of the players will be going to the Olympics.” Gerardo Martino. # MEXTOUR | #FMFforNuestroFootball – National Team (@miseleccionmx) May 18, 2021

Regarding the Concacaf Final Four list, Martino announced that it will undergo modifications for the Gold Cup, since a large part of these players are considered to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Regarding the matches that the Mexican National Team is closing with a view to preparing for the Gold Cup, Martino assured that these friendlies will serve TRI a lot, as each rival presents a different style that they will have to decipher.

Mexico has friendly agreements against Honduras, Panama and Nigeria prior to the Copa América, in addition to a hypothetical duel for the Final of the Final Four.

Regarding the aspirations in the 2021 Gold Cup, Martino assured that Mexico is obliged to go as far as possible within the tournament, so this summer they will try again.

“Mexico always has the obligation to reach the last of the Gold Cup and this time we will try again.”

Next matches of the Mexican National Team: Mexico vs Costa Rica June 3 Possible final vs Honduras or United States June 3 Mexico vs Honduras June 11 Mexico vs Panama June 30 Mexico vs Nigeria July 3 GOLD CUP Mexico vs N / A 10 July Mexico vs. Curaçao July 12 Mexico vs. El Salvador July 18.

Read also; Raúl Jiménez has already met with a specialist and would return to the bench against Manchester United

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content