Mexican National Team: Gerardo Arteaga will not play in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Jimmy Lozano’s team suffered another casualty, after defender Gerardo Arteaga has confirmed on social networks that he will not participate in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games with the Mexican National Team.

“Dear fans, I am writing these words to inform you that, unfortunately and due to a personal problem, I will not be able to go with my teammates to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo that will be played this summer.”

“My commitment to the National Team is and will always be the highest. There is no greater pride for me than defending the Mexico jersey, something that I hope to be able to do many times in my career. I am very sorry not to be there, but I will be cheering on my comrades and I hope you can get another Olympic gold medal for our country, “he wrote in a letter.

Faced with this situation, the Mexican National Team reported in a statement that the defender of the Xolos de Tijuana Vladimir Loroña will be integrated into the coach’s work Jaime lozano to fight for a place on the final list.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Gerardo Arteaga causes a drop in the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the MexTour preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria, as well as the Olympic Games.”

“The Belgian Genk player will attend to personal matters that prevent him from being in concentration and participating in these competitions, for which his withdrawal request was approved by executives of the Mexican National Team.”

“Although today I cannot be present, my heart is always with Mexico and the National Team. I wish my teammates the best, ”said Gerardo Arteaga. Vladimir Loroña of Xolos de Tijuana is summoned in his place, and will soon join the team in Nashville, “the statement said.