Mexican National Team: Gerardo Arteaga, the only ‘European’ insured to play the Olympics

The footballer of Genk from Belgium and former player of Santos Laguna, Gerardo Arteaga, assured that he has permission from the club to go to the Olympic Games, for which he reiterated his desire to be under the orders of Jaime Lozano.

“Yes, what I know is that my club authorized that I can go to the Olympic Games and the truth is I really want to go right now that I give my age because maybe it is an experience that occurs once in a lifetime and right now that I can go and that I give the age.

Also read: Liga MX: Rafa Puente del Río will come to the bench of FC Juárez for the Apertura 2021

“The truth is that I am very anxious for that date to arrive and I hope that they call me first because there is nothing for sure yet, the call has not come out or anything, but I am anxious and eager to go,” he mentioned to TUDN .

The former Santos Laguna player had a great season in Belgium, earning the title, playing 29 games, where he counted 4 assists and scored a goal, which caught the attention of the Mexican National Team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content