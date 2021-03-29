Mexican National Team: Gareth Bale calls for a strong hand against El Tri for acts of racism

Footballer Gareth Bale of the Wales national team, asked that a strong hand be applied against the selective Mexico, after the acts of racism suffered by some of his colleagues after the friendly meeting on the date FIFA.

If everyone did this at the same time, not just one or two people, as well as if we campaigned with a lot of influencers from sports and beyond to leave social media and make a statement, then yes, I think it could help. ” , were the words of Gareth Bale.

The Wales midfielder spoke to the BBC network in Great Britain, where he made known his position regarding the acts of racism suffered by his teammates Ben Cabango and Rabino Matondo after the match against Mexico.

CYCLONE! Gareth Bale records 33 goals and 17 assists for Wales in 88 games The best player in his history pic.twitter.com/Bsu3l2EIZA – Analysts (@_Analistas) March 24, 2021

Gareth Bale assured that he tries to stay as far away as possible from social networks, since there are currently many toxic people in that medium who say and do negative things to other people.

