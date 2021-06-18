Mexican National Team: Gabriel Caballero defends Rogelio Funes Mori after his call to El Tri

Gabriel Caballero He was the first Argentine footballer to naturalize and defend the colors of the Mexican National Team in a World Cup, which is why he spoke of the possibility of Rogelio Funes Mori being in El Tri in the Gold Cup or in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Caballero became naturalized in 2000 and played the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup with El Tri, he confessed that beyond the patriotic sentiment in the good or bad reviews, he hopes that there will be no acts of discrimination against the Rayados de Monterrey player.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

“Maybe it’s the roots, wanting everyone to be born in the country, although there are many Mexicans in other countries and I imagine they would like to be treated as one more. Let there be no discrimination. Soccer is universal and in many countries there are naturalized, it is part of the possibilities, “he said in a telephone interview for Mediotiempo.

“JAVIER NEVER CALLED ME TO ASK ME ANYTHING” In an EXCLUSIVE interview with La Octava Sports, Gabriel Caballero spoke about the process that led him to be part of @miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/pMsdL3toEG – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) June 16, 2021

“This controversy that is always generated when there is the possibility that a naturalized person arrives at the National Team, is present again. Although I was the one who opened the doors, later there were several calls for naturalized people, and now that story is being relived ”.

Caballero, recalled that he had no problems adapting to the National Team, despite the controversy generated by his call.

We open debate! ✋ Who has been the BEST ‘naturalized’ in the Mexican National Team? ⚽ Guillermo Franco

‘Chaco’ Giménez

Gabriel Caballero

Sinha

Leandro Augusto

Vuosohttps: //t.co/6rZZ0Hlwpe pic.twitter.com/Yh7hM4LxSm – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) June 10, 2021

“Not really (it was complicated). If we talk about football, at that time I had already won three times, my performance was very regular over the years, there was no discussion in terms of sport ”, he added.

“Later it can go through whether or not you were born in the country. There were positive and negative reviews, however in the negative there is always something that works and that helps you improve. What you have to do is be respectful of everything they can tell you. It didn’t affect me, I still knew most of the players in the National Team and the coaching staff ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content