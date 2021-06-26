Mexican National Team: Funes Mori responds to Chicharito’s support and promises to break it with El Tri

The forward of Rayados from Monterrey, Rogelio Funes Mori is concentrated with the Mexican National Team that will play the gold Cup, the Twin spoke of receiving the words of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández about his call.

“It is a pride (the words of Javier Hernández), Chicharito is an example to follow, he is the top scorer of the Mexican team and his numbers say it all. He is one of the best players in the history of Mexico and that he supports me , give me your good vibes, it is a pride for me.

“He wrote to me on social networks, he sent me all his support and wished me the best. Chicharito is an important person for Mexico and is a professional and an example to follow,” he revealed for TUDN.

The scorer of Rayados from Monterrey He accepted that he is not concerned about comparisons and recognized the importance of both Javier Hernández and Raúl Jiménez.

“No, I’m not worried about (the comparisons). I think the boys, Raúl, Chicharito, have done a lot of good things for the Mexican team, for Mexican soccer, and I’m here to contribute, follow their path and do it in the same way. better way, “he commented.

WISHES YOU THE BEST “As always, to a player who is Mexican and a colleague by profession, I wish him the best, I hope (Funes Mori) can break it and help that team that is why they are calling him and I wish him everything positive. Selection “, Javier Hernández. pic.twitter.com/drAHL8afAT – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 25, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey striker showed his enthusiasm by scoring in his debut against Nigeria with El Tri.

“No, obviously because God does not want (to score), football is like that, as I always say, sometimes we forwards have bad streaks and we have to move on, I had to fail, it is part of life and I do not feel the pressure It will fall when it has to fall and when I am playing and people want the goal to fall, and good work so that it arrives, so that Rayados can continue to grow and surely it will fall.

“If God wants, I can make my debut and I imagine myself winning, doing things well for the team and that this little negative streak of not being able to score goals … I would be proud (to score) and if it’s my teammates’ turn, the better. I imagine myself always winning and leaving everything for this country, “he said.

