Mexican national team: France undergoes changes and will go without European figures to Tokyo 2020

The first rival of the Mexican team will be France, who a week ago had revealed their final list for Tokyo with several renowned players from the League 1; However, 20 days after making his debut at the Olympic Games, the coach had to make several changes.

The clubs refused to lend to several of their footballers because at that time they began to prepare the preseason, which is why strategist Syllvain Ripoll had to use some footballers who do not have the poster of those he had already summoned. .

One of the most notable casualties for the summer tournament is Eduardo Camivinga from Stade Rennes, another who will miss the Olympic joust is Jonathan Ikone, who was champion with Lille last season.

One of the areas that suffered the least changes was the offensive, where Florian Thauvin Y André-Pierre Gignac. Without a doubt, this is great news for the Mexican National Team, since they increase their chances of starting the tournament on the ‘right foot’.