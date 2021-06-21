Mexican National Team: Former Xolos DT highlights the virtues of Rogelio Funes Mori

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori continues to be the player who has drawn attention after the first cut of the Mexican National Team’s pre-list, to play the 2021 Gold Cup in July.

In an exclusive interview for the portal of ‘ESPN‘, Coach Oscar Pareja stressed that the naturalization of the twin will be great for the Mexican team led by the coach Gerardo Martino.

“I believe that Rogelio is a desired player for any game model that has prominence, that wants to have a collective player, a player who knows how to manage spaces. For there it would not be much use to a team that plays against, that I played with a static pivot, but in the game of ‘Tata’ Martino, I have no doubt that I can do it well, “he said.

Regarding the criticism of the Mexican naturalized Argentine attacker of the Rayados de Monterrey, the former strategist of the Xolos from Tijuana He affirmed that he would know how to overcome the detractors against the position of including naturalized in El Tri.

“We can agree, or not, that he is a player of the Mexican National Team; that is another issue, but in Mexican soccer the fact of being a protagonist has contributed a lot to Gabriel. He has matured a lot, I have seen him with a lot of consistency and he has that which is natural for the striker, who is a scorer, “he explained.

