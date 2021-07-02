Mexican National Team: FMF would seek that ‘Tri’ female pay the punishment imposed for homophobic shouting

This morning, Cancha revealed, as incredible as it may seem, that the Mexican Soccer Federation sent a request to the FIFA so that the Mexican Women’s National Team be the one to pay the penalty imposed due to the homophobic screaming that occurred during the Pre-Olympic of Guadalajara.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, the highest football organization punished the FMF with an economic fine and played the first two home games in the World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors, an issue that has generated great annoyance in the senior managers.

Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF, indicated to Cancha, that a request has already been sent to clarify which are the parties for which it is being sanctioned; However, he hinted that, if there is no possibility of revoking the punishment, the Mexican Women’s National Team may pay the consequences.

`Because of how we visualize the different competitions, there is the possibility that it is both in the Men’s Selection and in the women’s team, because of how the next official home matches are coming. There are FIFA Women’s Date in September, too.

In that sense, Yon de Luisa indicated that due to the situation that has been experienced in the country due to Covid, the fans do not deserve this punishment, since there have been two years in which they have played without people in a match of Senior Selection at the Azteca Stadium.

“To think that the last game that was played in Mexico with people is going to be that practically two years ago and now due to sanctions and discriminatory acts to play without people again, it is something that the fans do not deserve, they do not deserve to play being away from the Selection and the Selection do not deserve this punishment and with an inferiority against the rival for not having the support of their fans “.

However, minutes later, it was Yon de Luisa himself who pointed out to WDeportes that the information is incorrect, since, in effect, they sent a request and are waiting for FIFA to reveal the details of the sanction.