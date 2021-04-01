Mexican National Team: FMF launches a petition to FIFA to have an opening match in 2026

There are still five years until the 2026 World Cup reaches Mexico; However, the Mexican Soccer Federation has begun to work towards the summer fair. Faced with the impossibility of hosting the final, the highest body of Mexican soccer wants the opening match.

According to information from the TUDN journalist, Francisco Arredondo, the FMF has launched a petition to FIFA to be able to organize the first match of the World Cup that it will organize in conjunction with USA and Canada.

Remember that for this edition, the number of participants will increase to 48, so 80 games will be played. The FMF wants to convince FIFA that Mexico keep the three venues that have been proposed; Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

Mexico wants to host 10 of the 80 games; However, this decision will be taken at the end of this year, since several issues have to be analyzed, remembering that of the 26 proposed venues, only 16 will be chosen.