Mexican National Team: Final of the Gold Cup 2021 already has headquarters

The gold Cup of the CONCACAF, competition to be held this 2021 in the month of July, already has the venue for the final on August 1. This was announced by the Confederation, who revealed that the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be the venue that will host the final.

Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL team, the Raiders, opened in 2020 and will be the first time it will host a game in this competition.

Also read: Liga MX: Repechage and Liguilla, qualified at the moment and results they need

The 2021 Gold Cup is scheduled to begin on July 10 and will end until August 1 and 15 teams from Concacaf and Qatar will participate as guests.

This is how the groups were:

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao and Winner of Preliminary Round # 9

Group B: United States, Canada, Martinique and Winner of Preliminary Round # 7

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Winner of Preliminary Round # 8

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Granada and Qatar.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: