Mexican National Team: Filtering Tata Martino’s Call for the 2021 Gold Cup

With the newly naturalized, Rogelio Funes Mori, at the head, this Wednesday the list of 23 footballers that will make up the final call for Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team to play the next 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, which will start on July 10 against a rival yet to be defined.

According to TV Azteca journalist David Medrano Félix, Gerardo Martino would have already defined the 23 players he will take to the Gold Cup and with whom he would play the friendly against Nigeria on July 3, a week before the Gold Cup debut.

According to the list filtered by Medrano Félix, Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey would be the base of this selection, since the Monterrey players will contribute 5 players.

From the European legion, Mexico will have Araujo, Herrera, Gutiérrez, Corona, Guardado and Lozano ..

They surprise the call of Érick Gutiérrez, Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro.

Possible Call for Tata Martino for the 2021 Alfredo Talavera Gold Cup. Pumas UNAM Rodolfo Cota. Club León Jonathan Orozco. Xolos Luis Rodríguez. Nestor Araujo Tigers. Celta de Vigo Carlos Salcedo. Hector Moreno Tigers. Rayados Sepúlveda. Chivas Jesús Gallardo. Rayados O. Rodriguez. Leon K. Álvarez. Atlas Edson Álvarez. Pachuca A. Cervantes. Santos H. Herrera. At. Madrid J. Dos Santos. LA Galaxy A. Saved. R. Betis E. Gutiérrez. PSV JM Corona. Porto O. Pineda. Cruz Azul A. Polished. Kansas City Funes Mori. Rayados H. Lozano. Napoli R. Pizarro. Inter Miami

