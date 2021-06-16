Mexican National Team: Filtering Jaime Lozano’s final call for the Olympic Games

Less than a week before the official Final Call of the Mexican National Team who will play the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, this Wednesday the alleged list of 18 players who will be integrating the Aztec representative who will lead Jaime Lozano in the summer fair was filtered.

According to information revealed by the journalist Luis Castillo, Jaime Lozano already has almost defined the names of the players he will summon, except for a small doubt up front, because it has not yet been decided whether to carry out José Juan Macías de Chivas or Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna.

Read also: Mexican National Team: The final octagonal of the Concacaf towards Qatar 2022 was defined

The source lists Club América and Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara as the ‘base’ teams of this Mexican National Team, since the Águilas would add a total of four players, for three from the Flock.

Despite the bad moment (?) Of José Juan Macías (12 goals in the season), it is the with of P90 goal in the last 10 Liga MX tournaments (0.53), remember that he is 21 years old. Survey in the following twit: pic.twitter.com/Wd5U6JPUco – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) June 14, 2021

Possible Call of the Mexican National Team for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Guillermo Ochoa. Goalkeeper. America. Luis Malagón. Goalkeeper. Necaxa. Jorge Sanchez. Defending. America. Cesar Montes. Defending. Monterrey. Jesus Angulo. Defending. Atlas. Johan Vasquez. Defending. Cougars. Gerardo Arteaga. Defending. Genk. Erick Aguirre. Defending. Pachuca. Joaquín Esquivel. Half. FC Juárez. Sebastián Córdova. Half. America. Roberto Alvarado. Half. Blue Cross. Carlos Rodriguez. Half. Monterrey. Luis Romo. Half. Blue Cross. Uriel Antuna. Half. Guadalajara. Diego Lainez. Half. Betis. Alexis Vega. Forward. Guadalajara. Henry Martin. Forward. America. José Juan Macías. Forward. Guadalajara (Could be considered as a deposit)

Players who would remain as ‘deposit’

Sebastián Jurado. Goalkeeper. Blue Cross. Jesus Angulo. Half. Guadalajara. Fernando Beltran. Half. Guadalajara. Eduardo Aguirre. Forward. Santos Laguna (Could be considered in the Call)

What is a ‘deposit’ player?

They are reserves for the team in case a player is injured in full competition. Each selection leaves four footballers listed as a deposit to enter as a pop-up.

Also read: Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos says goodbye to Club América Heading to Rayados de Monterrey?

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content