Mexican National Team: FIFA authorizes the change of selection to Rogelio Funes Mori

Football player Rogelio Funes Mori from Rayados from Monterrey in Liga MX, received authorization from the FIFA to change the team, so he can defend the Mexico shirt in the next Gold Cup.

The FIFA Player Status Committee approved the change of Rogelio Funes Mori’s Association, so he can now be called up for the Mexican National Team in order to participate in the Gold Cup.

Read also: Club América: Alonso Escoboza will be withdrawn from the Eagles; He will not do preseason with Solari

Just last Monday the same striker for the Rayados announced on his social networks that he was receiving his naturalization as a Mexican citizen, so the approval process began in FIFA.

WELCOME TO THE MEXICAN TEAM! Rogelio Funes Mori has the permission to defend the colors of Mexico in the Gold Cup, after authorization from FIFA One of the best Mexican forwards of the moment pic.twitter.com/szWlNNvhrK – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) June 16, 2021

In this way, it is practically a fact that Rogelio Funes Mori is part of the next call for Gerardo Martino, seeking to change the face of the team after the unfortunate loss of Raúl Jiménez.

FIFA AUTHORIZES A CHANGE OF SELECTION TO FUNES MORI! Rogelio Funes Mori already has the permission to wear the colors of @miseleccionmx in the Gold Cup, with the authorization of FIFA. pic.twitter.com/pjFFjQKyiz – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 16, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content