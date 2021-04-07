Mexican National Team: Fernando Schwartz sentences El Tri for not calling Santiago Ormeño

Forward Santiago Ormeño has gained strength to be taken into account by the Mexican National Team and that of Peru, being one of the top scorers in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, sentenced the Mexican national team led by Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino about not considering it on the last FIFA date.

During the new edition of the section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator affirmed that the Mexican National Team does not regret letting go of the attacker of the Puebla Strip to defend the colors of the Peruvian team in the America Cup.

“That Santiago Ormeño is in the orbit of Gareca and Peru, he has earned them with his performances with Puebla; with these same performances he has not fully filled the eye of the coaching staff headed by ‘Tata’ Martino and if Ormeño he goes to the Copa América and plays, he will stay with Peru for the rest of his professional career. “

“This situation of dual nationality players requires a lot of lovie, a lovie with their leaders, a lovie with the player himself to convince within the virtues and benefits of the National Team that he wants to take him. With Mexico it has happened, it has Efraín Álvarez dropped to the United States, as the United States has dropped other prospects to Mexico; Santiago Ormeño has had a dream season with Puebla, a born scorer, full-fledged, if Peru wants to take advantage of it; welcome to Santiago. If Mexico does not want to have it, hopefully it will not regret it, “he said.

