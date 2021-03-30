Mexican National Team: Fernando Schwartz highlights the figures of Cruz Azul in El Tri

The Mexican National Team has closed the European tour on this FIFA date, by winning tightly against the Costa Rican National Team in the second preparation match held in Austria.

Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, highlighted the great participation that the defender Luis Romo and the midfielder had Orbelín Pineda, of the Cruz Azul Machine, in the game against the Ticos.

During the new broadcast of the ‘Critical Minute’ section, the communicator highlighted the great moment experienced by both elements of the Celeste ensemble that have reaffirmed him in the Mexican National Team on this European tour.

“A second half where Orbelín Pineda changed the face of the Mexican team and there he did show off the tricolor team to defeat Costa Rica by the minimum score of 1-0. A European tour that leaves teaching, a cut game against Wales, that interrupted the game that the National Team likes, against Costa Rica a bad first half and a second, where playing without that nine area referent, the team cost him.

“But the entry of Orbelín Pineda, that of Diego Lainez and with a Luis Romo who was able to add more to the attack, having the support of Héctor Herrera in the midfield, totally changed the Mexican team that ended up overwhelming Costa Rica and if not for the posts and for Keylor Navas, the score would have been different. It was helpful because we have already seen that there are players who are not currently eligible and others who have said here I am, “he said.

