Mexican National Team: Fernando Quirarte does not see Funes Mori as the solution to the Tri attack

The sports analyst Fernando Quirarte of the chain Fox Sports, does not see the footballer Rogelio Funes Mori of the Rayados del Monterrey on the MX League, as the solution to the attack of the Mexican National Team.

I FEEL THAT FUNES MORI IS NOT GOING TO BE THE SOLUTION AS IT WAS NOT A GENTLEMAN AT THE TIME, WITH THE CHACO AND SEVERAL THAT WERE NOT THE SOLUTION “, were the words of Fernando Quirarte.

The former soccer player and coach of Chivas spoke for the program ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he made it clear that he is not against the naturalized in El Tri, but feels that it will not be the solution of the national team.

Fernando Quirarte assured that he considers Rogelio Funes Mori as a great striker, but it will not be the solution as happened when Gabriel Caballero or Christian Giménez were part of the Mexican National Team.

