Mexican National Team: Fernando Navarro raises his hand to go to the Olympic Games as reinforcement

Football player from Club León, Fernando Navarro, right back, offered himself as a reinforcement for the Olympic Selection that will go to Tokyo 2020. The Fiera player, who has been selected National with the Major, assured that he would love to be taken into account.

Navarro does not lose hope of wearing the Tricolor Shirt again, either in the Olympic Games or in the Gold Cup, both tournaments to be played in the summer.

“I believe that all of us who participate and are Mexicans are candidates or could be, in the end this is of taste and if they give me the opportunity, I am happy. I would try to achieve the main and group objectives, but for now it is to continue working in my club and nothing else, there is nothing, Jaime Lozano, coach of the Tri olimpico, I know him, but I have never talked to him ”. Navarro said.

Fernando Navarro has become a key piece in his team and although he is a born right back, in León he has taken on the facet of the most multifunctional player and knows how to join the attack in the midfield or on the wings.

“The important thing is what my current coach asks of me, I’m fine with my club and with Nacho (Ambriz), very happy for the opportunity, the confidence and because I have been able to respond to him in that position that I also like, happy to be able to play in different positions. ”The player acknowledged.

