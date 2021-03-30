Mexican National Team: Fans tear David Faitelson to pieces for asking ‘Chicharito’ as reinforcement

The Mexican National Team has achieved the objective of obtaining its ticket to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, by defeating in the semifinals of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament his similar from Canada.

David faitelson, the ESPN critic and commentator, has suggested to the coach Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano to call forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández as a reinforcement in the Mexican national team for the Olympic tournament.

Faced with this situation, it has provoked reactions and comments from the Mexican fans against the journalist of the ESPN chain, becoming a trend once again on social networks.