Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to ‘Tecatito’ Corona for his goal against the United States

The Mexican National Team has found the arc of the United States National Team and took the lead on the scoreboard in the first moments of the final match in the Concacaf Nations League.

In minute 1, winger Jesús Manuel Corona took advantage of a series of rebounds and the error of the American saga and with a left-handed shot, he sent the ball to the back of the nets for 1-0 in his favor.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans on social networks did not wait, praising the annotation made by the ‘Tecatito’ Corona against the United States.

Tecatito, Charly and Chaca, from the Rayados quarry to the world – Rob3rt (@ AlonsoBobe27) June 7, 2021

Tecatito already did more in one minute than Henry in the 2 games – Angel (@angel_geg) June 7, 2021

So CHINGADAMADRE with CONTUNDENCY that’s ALL @jesustecatitoc – CR7 (@ CarmenEstradaC8) June 7, 2021

According to that they already surpassed us and Tecatito already has two gringos as children – LuisMart14 (@ Mart14Luis) June 7, 2021

To Chile that was a great goal – Alejandro Oco (@pikashowat) June 7, 2021

Tecatito papa – Andres (@zRadiqtion) June 7, 2021

Tecatito – Criss (@ cristybel11) June 7, 2021

Fucking God ⚽ Golazo – Omar Talamante (@OmarTalamante) June 7, 2021

Claro THE BEST in Mexico – Scorpio ♂♏ (@ScorpioOfficial) June 7, 2021