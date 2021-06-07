in Football

Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to ‘Tecatito’ Corona for his goal against the United States

The Mexican National Team has found the arc of the United States National Team and took the lead on the scoreboard in the first moments of the final match in the Concacaf Nations League.

In minute 1, winger Jesús Manuel Corona took advantage of a series of rebounds and the error of the American saga and with a left-handed shot, he sent the ball to the back of the nets for 1-0 in his favor.

Read also: Mexico vs United States: Fans attack Gerardo Martino’s lineup

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans on social networks did not wait, praising the annotation made by the ‘Tecatito’ Corona against the United States.

Luis Arias defeats Jarrett Hurd in mega war

13 things you didn’t know about Wentworth Miller