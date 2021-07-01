Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to Luis Romo for his great pass to Diego Lainez

The Mexican National Team was able to go ahead in the friendly match against the Panama National Team at minute 20 with a very good definition from Diego Lainez, Real Betis forward after a great pass from Luis Romo, Cruz Azul midfielder, who provoked the praise of the fans.

Romo, who had the ball under control and driving, raised his head and put in a long pass to uncheck Diego Lainez who controlled the ball in a good way and then crossed the line before the exit of the Panamanian goalkeeper.

Before the pass, the fans surrendered at the feet of the Cruz Azul midfielder, ensuring that he is no longer to play in Liga MX and must go to try football on the old continent.

Pogba is stupid next to Luisito Romo’s long passes. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) July 1, 2021

That’s what Luis Romo is about. To put those balls into the space that just as they found Rodríguez in Azul, here they found another star … Diego Lainez. – mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) July 1, 2021

The assistance of Romo and the definition of Lainez, fucking great goal. – JIMMY CHAMPION 9 (@ JNT3D) July 1, 2021

Romo and Lainez will lead Mexico to win his second Olympic gold – © ️ ️®️LOS (@YoSoyCarlangass) July 1, 2021

