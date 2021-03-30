Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to “Chucky” Lozano for his great game against Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team managed to defeat Costa Rica in their friendly duel for this FIFA Date, with a goal in the last minutes of Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, who, for a large part of the fans, was the player of the match.

Despite playing without a center forward due to the losses of Alan Pulido and Henry Martín, “el Chuky” Lozano was in charge of generating danger in the area of ​​the Ticos, especially in the second half.

After several plays that ended with shots just from the side or crashed into the post, Lozano managed to score for Mexico in the 89th minute, in a play where he appeared after a header at the near post.

For his great performance, the fans surrendered to “Chucky” Lozano on social networks, placing him as the best player in the National Team. In addition, elements such as Orbelín Pineda and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona were also recognized.

Hirving Lozano gives Mexico the victory against Costa Rica, the best man along with Corona. The selection improved with the changes in the second half but the lack of a forward center is evident. What did you think of the tri’s performance? – Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) March 30, 2021

What Hirving Lozano plays is absurd. Elite soccer player, by far the best Mexican soccer player today. Far!!! – Luis García P (@GarciaPosti) March 30, 2021

Orbelin came to play without referee clothes – Fut Azteca Shitposting (@futaztecapostin) March 30, 2021

Orbelin and Chucky are the mere cock – Analysts (@_Analistas) March 30, 2021

I’m not crying, an Orbelín Pineda got me. – San Yorch (@SanYorchVergara) March 30, 2021

Romo, Lozano, Orbelín, Lainez and the others. – Rubén Beristáin (@Ruben_Beristain) March 30, 2021

Nothing else left Pizarro, Gutiérrez and Jonatan Dos Santos and Orbelin, Herrera, Lainez and Mexico is the Netherlands of ’74, I hope Cuino Martino realizes so that they do not summon them again. Fucking dead. – Roberto (@RobertoBS_) March 30, 2021

Orbelin is making me horny even if it’s not with the cutest shirt in the world. – Azul and Blaugrana (@junior_omar) March 30, 2021

And …… it had to be Chucky Lozano. The best on the court. With the changes, Mexico played at another speed. Good foretaste of Romo at the near post – Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) March 30, 2021

Without a doubt the best Mexican footballer of the moment is Hirving Lozano! The “Chucky” was vital in the match against Costa Rica . Mexico won 1️⃣-0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/FzVJ0e2AaF – Paulina García Robles (@paugr) March 30, 2021

