Mexican National Team: Fans surrender to “Chucky” Lozano for his great game against Costa Rica

Football

The Mexican National Team managed to defeat Costa Rica in their friendly duel for this FIFA Date, with a goal in the last minutes of Hirving “el Chucky” Lozano, who, for a large part of the fans, was the player of the match.

Despite playing without a center forward due to the losses of Alan Pulido and Henry Martín, “el Chuky” Lozano was in charge of generating danger in the area of ​​the Ticos, especially in the second half.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados de Monterrey would have 3 sensitive casualties for the game against San Luis

After several plays that ended with shots just from the side or crashed into the post, Lozano managed to score for Mexico in the 89th minute, in a play where he appeared after a header at the near post.

For his great performance, the fans surrendered to “Chucky” Lozano on social networks, placing him as the best player in the National Team. In addition, elements such as Orbelín Pineda and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona were also recognized.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content