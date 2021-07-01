Mexican National Team: Fans praise Diego Lainez after his score against Panama

The Mexican Under 23 National Team will seek to achieve a victory in view of its participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, facing the Panama National Team in a preparation match in the United States.

The offensive midfielder Diego Laínez remains the highest figure of the coach’s squad Jaime lozano, by converting the score that gave the Mexican national team the advantage against the Panamanians.

After the annotation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, praising the participation of the Tricolor offensive against the Panama National Team with the following messages.

Romo and Lainez will bring us the gold medal – Roberto Carmona (@ Roberto29386791) July 1, 2021

El, Romo, Vega and Córdova> all the gringo national team – Chiva Brother (@amigo_chivas) July 1, 2021

There I see Messi – Mauro || Pumas || F1 passionate || (@ madiar_29) July 1, 2021

Lainez I love you – Jennifer Mora (@ Jenni_Moraa5) July 1, 2021