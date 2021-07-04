Mexican National Team: Fans explode Henry Martín and Alan Pulido after a goal by Funes Mori

Rogelio Funes Mori did not take long to be noticed with the Mexican National Team since at minute 12, he scored the second goal of the team led by Gerard Martino in the friendly match where Mexico faced Nigeria in preparation for the Gold Cup that is a few days away to start.

After Funes Mori’s goal, the fans surrendered to the Rayados de Monterrey for the quality and ease they have in scoring goals, remembering Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, who had many opportunities on the field and failed to satisfy the Mexican fans .

In addition, they assured that both Funes Mori and Raúl Jiménez should be the starters in the Qatar World Cup 2022, since both have a lot of ease in scoring goals and would give Mexico more offensive power in a hierarchy tournament like a world cup.

Already made in 4 minutes more than Henry’s assholes and polished – Alejandro (@Aajandox) July 4, 2021

A leg of Funes Mori >>> Henry and Antuna together – Alfredo (@ Alfredo_N10) July 4, 2021

Funes mori> little boy – ً dou (@visionarydou) July 4, 2021

FUNES MORI> CHICHATRONCO – Luis Fernando ️ ⚪ (@ LF_LM16) July 4, 2021

Well I did not expect anything from funwr I died and I shut my mouth, that good, he already did more than Alan Pulido and Henry Martin – manuel leon (@ manuell41135779) July 4, 2021

Funes Mori> Henry – Raul Reyes (@ raul_4reyes) July 4, 2021

