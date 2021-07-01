in Football

Mexican National Team: Fans explode due to the alignment of Gerardo Martino vs Panama

The Mexican National Team will seek to define the final list for its participation in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, when it faces the Panama National Team in the first preparation match in the United States.

Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has surprised with its line-up against the Panamanians, by presenting a combination of players from the Olympic team and the Tri Mayor for the tournament of the Concacaf.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Joel Huiqui gets the position of technical director at La Maquina

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the tricolor fans were immediate, exploding against the ideal eleven of the Mexican National Team against their counterpart from Panama.

5 Best Pillows for Migraines 2021