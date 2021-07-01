Mexican National Team: Fans explode due to the alignment of Gerardo Martino vs Panama

The Mexican National Team will seek to define the final list for its participation in the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup, when it faces the Panama National Team in the first preparation match in the United States.

Coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has surprised with its line-up against the Panamanians, by presenting a combination of players from the Olympic team and the Tri Mayor for the tournament of the Concacaf.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Joel Huiqui gets the position of technical director at La Maquina

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions of the tricolor fans were immediate, exploding against the ideal eleven of the Mexican National Team against their counterpart from Panama.

We started well without Antuna as the starter. This is supposed to be like a preview of the 11 headline in Tokyo. The central pair looks solid, Romo on the left pleases me, the right will see. On the 9th we will see how, if Henry does not pull, ps El Mudo. From there on out all “good” – Mauro || Pumas || F1 passionate || (@ madiar_29) July 1, 2021

Put Charly Rdg in to send Romo to containment instead of putting him as a steering wheel where he contributes much more. I do not understand that hierarchy gained by Charly from being a starter almost always in any selection, he has not been around for months, it was Esquivel in the middle and Romo at the wheel. – Gm. (@GenaroMontoya) July 1, 2021

Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martín? And I’m going to America, but they are well assholes – Roberto Carmona (@ Roberto29386791) July 1, 2021

The duo Johan -montes – Mario (@ Mario89925736) July 1, 2021

It’s not a bad picture Henry’s debt but you have to mute in case it doesn’t work – El Tato (@AaeMeGe) July 1, 2021

I trust these 11 will make a good game and win if they don’t want the famous cry to be heard, come on ❤️ – Anna (@ Anna7RM) July 1, 2021

Well, the truth is good 11, I think that is what they will present at the Olympic Games, maybe mute instead of Henry I would have liked but to see if Henry responds today – cristian saucedo (@ cristia98999218) July 1, 2021