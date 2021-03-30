Mexican National Team: Fans explode due to ownership of Rodolfo Pizarro

A few moments ago, the Mexican National Team announced the alienation with which Gerardo Martino will face Costa Rica in his second game in 2021. The national team wants to leave behind the bitter taste of the defeat against Wales, which caused some accusations against him Argentine strategist.

One of the situation that many fans and analysts criticized ‘Tata’ Martino was the lack of a new one, since, despite having two forwards, both Henry Martín and Alan Pulido are not in good physical shape, so they could not play any game.

It is well known that Martino has a taste for MLS, which has come to summon some players without them being in their best form, is the case of Rofolfo Pizarro, who will start tonight in Austria, which caused the annoyance from various fans.

It is a joke that Rodolfo Pizarro not only plays, but is also a starter and has 10 on this team. – Marco Neri (@ NeriM14) March 30, 2021

Rodolfo Pizarro? Ptm until Lainez deserves more opportunity than that dead – Braulio Aguilar (@mellamobraulio) March 30, 2021

Pizarro pays all the arbitration, right?

I don’t know what father sees in him – (@ SanManuel07) March 30, 2021

Pizarro has not played for a little more than four months, so some fans believe that Lainez deserved to start in today’s game, who arrives with a better rhythm despite being absent for several weeks due to covid.

Rodolfo Pizarro is net Tata? Don’t suck now Jonathan Dos santos y el Guti? You would have better put the kid Efraín Alvarez to take him for a walk. – Fer García (@NandyGarcia) March 30, 2021