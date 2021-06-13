Mexican National Team: Fans explode before the possible call of Henry Martín to the Olympics

The Mexican Under-23 National Team finished its preparation tour for the Tokyo Olympics and Jaime lozano, coach of the Aztec team, would have already defined his three reinforcements of legal age for the summer tournament.

Although “Jimmy” Lozano did not reveal the names of these three footballers, it was leaked that they would be Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo Y Henry Martin the three reinforcements of Tri U23 for the Olympics.

Faced with this situation, the Mexican fans did not take long to express their annoyance through social networks, because users do not believe that Henry Martín is the best option for the team’s forward.

In addition, as Martín has not looked very good in duels with the senior Mexican National Team, Mexican fans pointed out that it is preferable to give one of the U23s a chance up front.

I can’t believe that asshole henry martin is going to the olympics. What a waste – Alejandro Ackerman (@FinestAlejandro) June 13, 2021

Henry Martin reinforcing the Olympics? Hahahahahahaha – Manteca Martínez (@BluesnChicks) June 13, 2021

What a blowjob that they bring Henry Martin as a reinforcement in the Olympics. – Julio H. (@ ChivasBCS1906) June 13, 2021

Henry Martín to reinforce the Olympic Games is it serious ??????

What it is to want to make that asshole have prominence by egg, it should be reinforcement in the prison punctured criminal covered up a rapist – REDIBLANCO KNIGHT (@caballerojiblco) June 13, 2021

Henry Martín as reinforcement? Hahahaha don’t suck, he doesn’t even put it on his wife, and less will he be putting her in the Olympics. – Sebastian (@iSebasstian) June 13, 2021

Pulido will play the Gold Cup and Henry Martín the Olympians, I will pretend surprise when @miseleccionmx does not win anything this summer – Joss Luv (@ JossMp97) June 13, 2021

I am glad that Romo is called up to play the Olympics, a great opportunity for him. But Henry Martín, seriously? What have you done in the senior team to earn a spot? Exactly, NOTHING, he is not even the best Mexican striker at the moment. – MORE BLUE THAN EVER (@MCQNCAZ) June 13, 2021

