in Football

Mexican National Team: Fans explode before the possible call of Henry Martín to the Olympics

The Mexican Under-23 National Team finished its preparation tour for the Tokyo Olympics and Jaime lozano, coach of the Aztec team, would have already defined his three reinforcements of legal age for the summer tournament.

Although “Jimmy” Lozano did not reveal the names of these three footballers, it was leaked that they would be Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Romo Y Henry Martin the three reinforcements of Tri U23 for the Olympics.

Also read: Euro 2021: Kasper Hjulmand spoke about Eriksen’s fainting, “it was somewhat traumatic”

Faced with this situation, the Mexican fans did not take long to express their annoyance through social networks, because users do not believe that Henry Martín is the best option for the team’s forward.

In addition, as Martín has not looked very good in duels with the senior Mexican National Team, Mexican fans pointed out that it is preferable to give one of the U23s a chance up front.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content:

UFC 263: In a fight without much action, Belal Muhammad does what it takes to beat Demian Maia

Review of ‘In a wild place’