Mexican National Team: Fans explode against Martino’s decision for not calling Javier Hernández

The Concacaf revealed the pre-list of the Mexican team facing the final four of the Nations League, in which the absence of Javier Hernandez and Santiago Ormeño, such as the inclusion of Alan Pulido and Rodolfo Pizarro,

Despite the great moment of ‘chicharito’ Hernández with him LA Galaxy, the Argentine strategist, Gerardo Martino, decided not to include him, causing the annoyance of the Mexican fans, who do not understand the call of Alan Pulido, who has a goal in months, and Raúl Jiménez, who is not yet known in what conditions will return to the courts.

In an interview a few weeks ago for ESPN, ‘Tata: explained the reasons why he did not consider the top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team, indicating that despite having a great history with’ Tri ‘, he does not have a place insured on calls.

“Nobody plays because he is the historical scorer of the national team, that does not support you or sustains you for a little while, but it is not enough for you forever because otherwise we would be calling Hugo Sánchez and we can no longer call him.”

CHICHARITO, DELETED! ❌ Javier Hernández will not play the Concacaf Nations League with the Mexican National Team. Gerardo Martino didn’t even call him up in the 50-player preliminary. pic.twitter.com/OWsZMWbj7i – SUPERL1DER (@superlidermx) May 10, 2021

Faced with the refusal of the Argentine strategist, the Mexican fans exploded over the decision, since they believe that their performances have earned the ‘Tri’ a return, compared to Alan Pulido, who has not had his best performance since he returned to the National Team. Mexican

I think the same, but I sincerely believe that the level that has taken pea surpasses some of those on the list. Example Alan Pulido – Carlos Orbegozo (@ CarlosOrbegozo4) May 11, 2021