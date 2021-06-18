Mexican National Team: Fans explode against Gerardo Martino for pre-list of the Gold Cup

A few moments ago, the Mexican team officially revealed the pre-list for the Gold Cup, in which the presence of Javier Hernandez Y Rogelio Funes Mori, which caused a divided opinion in the fans.

Despite the fact that some names that appear had already been leaked, in the call of 59 players that has players who are concentrated with the Olympic Selection and the possible reinforcements for Tokyo, the Mexican fans were surprised by the absence of some names.

Of course, the presence of ‘Chicharito’ deluded us on social networks; However, some media point out that in the final cut, he will not appear and his name appeared to calm the questions against the ‘Tata’, likewise, one of the decisions that generated the most controversy was the absence of Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, since, several believe that it deserves an opportunity in the ‘Tri’.

Hugo González better than Acevedo? – Edson (@ EdsonSvr1) June 18, 2021

I already saw the lead with Funes Mori and Chicharito The times are going to return when we scored 7 goals against Honduras and the gringos beat us the stick https://t.co/3mJZoa0ARu – Don Andrés de Fonollosa (@nosoy_elbumer) June 18, 2021

Likewise, names like Jorge Sánchez and Uriel antuna they were questions; however, they will most likely go to the Olympics. For its part, it seems that the call of Funes Mori did not bother the fans, knowing that at this time, the Mexican attack has been due in recent games.