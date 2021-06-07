Mexican National Team: Fans destroy Uriel Antuna for his poor participation against the United States

Midfielder Uriel Antuna stole all eyes on the pitch and on social media for his participation with the Mexican National Team in the match against the United States in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Before the first half hour of play, the midfielder of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara has not shown its best version, being a factor against El Tri in the North Americans scoring, by enabling Giovanni reyna for 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, making the name of Uriel Antuna a trend on social networks for the messages against the Mexican midfielder.

Take out the idiot Antuna, he’s a fucking pain in the ass and he never decides well. Fuck him with ChiBas. – EVIL DR. BACON (@Adrianczino) June 7, 2021

Antuna is unpresentable, I think we would be better off playing with 10. – Guapolari. (@tonyromista) June 7, 2021

The idiot Antuna enabling the gringo, screw his mother. – JIMMY CHAMPION 9⭐ (@ JNT3D) June 7, 2021

I suggest that some pocho of the American team go to break Uriel Antuna. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) June 7, 2021

BEFORE JUMP THE FIELD, THEY ARE PLAYING FOOTBALL AND YOU ALREADY GOT A BALL. – scammer tunder (@azukb_) June 7, 2021

Antuna take off, they’re playing a serious game, you bastard. – ル カ ム Lukam (@LukamGarcia) June 7, 2021

URIEL ANTUNA Enabling everyone He is an asshole – Javier Mizar (@ JavierMizar24) June 7, 2021

With all due respect, Antuna isn’t ready for this yet. – Harold Azuara (@haroldazuara) June 7, 2021