Mexican National Team: Fans destroy Uriel Antuna for his poor participation against the United States

Midfielder Uriel Antuna stole all eyes on the pitch and on social media for his participation with the Mexican National Team in the match against the United States in the final of the Concacaf League of Nations.

Before the first half hour of play, the midfielder of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara has not shown its best version, being a factor against El Tri in the North Americans scoring, by enabling Giovanni reyna for 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, making the name of Uriel Antuna a trend on social networks for the messages against the Mexican midfielder.

