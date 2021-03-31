Mexican National Team: Fans destroy José Juan Macías for his terrible performance against Honduras

The Mexican National Team will seek to close its participation in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament with a flourish, measuring itself at the Honduras national team in the grand finale taking place in the Akron Stadium.

Forward José Juan Macías has become the main target of accusations given the low level of football that he has shown with the Mexican national team led by the coach Jaime Lozano in the match against the catrachos.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino defends Rodolfo Pizarro after his performance on the FIFA date

This situation has provoked reactions and comments from the Mexican fans against the attacker of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, being a trend in social networks.

Why not give Santiago Muñoz a chance that guy has shown more than Macías – René Alejandro Brito Ruiz (@ RenAlejandroBr1) March 31, 2021