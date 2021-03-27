Mexican National Team: Fans destroy Jonathan Dos Santos for his participation against Wales

Football

The Mexican National Team has suffered its second defeat in the era of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino when falling before his similar of Welsh for the slightest difference, in a preparation match on the FIFA date.

After four months of inactivity due to injury and the conclusion of the last season in the Major League Soccer, the midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos returned to have action on the court with the national team.

Coach Gerardo Martino admitted the midfielder of the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 78th minute instead of the Cruz Azul Machine player Orbelín Pineda, leaving in the bench of substitutes Luis Romo.

Given this situation, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans against midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos did not wait, being a trend on social networks.