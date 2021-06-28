Mexican National Team: Fans celebrate the loss of Rodolfo Pizarro in El Tri

The midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has become the new low in the Mexican National Team, facing the preparation matches against the national teams. Panama Y Nigeria, heading to the Gold Cup 2021.

The Mexican national team reported in a statement that the midfielder of the Inter Miami will not join the concentration to continue with the rehabilitation of his injury for the tournament of the Concacaf.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the tricolor did not wait, who have shown their joy at the absence of midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro in the Mexican National Team.

Thanks @Rpizarrot is the best thing I do for the selection. Injuring you is without a doubt your best crack game – mike (@ mike98932322) June 27, 2021

Finally the 2 dead of polishing and slate out as it should be. – EnriqueGovea (@EnriqueGoveaO) June 27, 2021