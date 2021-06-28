in Football

Mexican National Team: Fans celebrate the loss of Rodolfo Pizarro in El Tri

The midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro has become the new low in the Mexican National Team, facing the preparation matches against the national teams. Panama Y Nigeria, heading to the Gold Cup 2021.

The Mexican national team reported in a statement that the midfielder of the Inter Miami will not join the concentration to continue with the rehabilitation of his injury for the tournament of the Concacaf.

Read also: Liga MX: Kevin Castañeda reinforcement of Pumas UNAM for the Apertura 2021?

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the tricolor did not wait, who have shown their joy at the absence of midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro in the Mexican National Team.

Fighter bets all his salary on his victory and loses his UFC Vegas 30 pay

The filming of ‘Everyone does it’, by Martín Cuervo begins