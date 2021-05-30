Mexican National Team: Fans attack Tri’s defense after Iceland’s goal

The Mexican National Team faces its counterpart from Iceland, in a preparation match to face the round of ‘Final four” in the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League against the Selection of Costa Rica.

The Mexican national team of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He was surprised by the European team, receiving the first blow on the scoreboard with a score against Edson Álvarez.

In the 14th minute, the defender Mar Sævarsson He took advantage of the facilities of the tricolor saga and with a long-distance left-foot shot deflected by the Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, he left the goalkeeper with no chance of reaction Alfredo Talavera for 1-0.

Faced with this situation, the reactions and comments from the Mexican fans did not wait, tearing the defenders to pieces. Carlos Salcedo, Edson Álvarez Y Jorge Sanchez with the following messages.

There is no midfield because edson Alvarez covers the area of ​​Salcedo-Sanchez – Counting Things in Transmissions (@VecesEn) May 30, 2021

Hahahaha how horrible Edson Álvarez is as a center-back, unpresentable. – The Special One (@ El_Special0ne) May 30, 2021

You take away the goals from Edson Alvarez in that final vs the blue cross and you have Héctor Reynoso – licha cervantes (@ tecn0tronica) May 30, 2021

Fuck his mother Salcedo, it’s a great asshole !! – Alee.⚡ (@aleehera) May 30, 2021

Someone tell Tata Martino that Salcedo is not a national team – Melina Vélez (@ MelinaVelez14) May 30, 2021

Salcedo already started doing his thing on the Mole Tour. – Americanista Regio (@ MiguelMendez821) May 30, 2021

Salcedo and Jorge Sánchez for the same band … I better turn off the TV – ㉿OӃᕮ (@kokelozanoM) May 30, 2021

Orita falls Factorson Lainez’s goal on the Mole Tour, although Salcedo and Sanchez bring a carnival. #InvasionAzteca – Americanista Regio (@ MiguelMendez821) May 30, 2021

Salcedo and Jorge Sanchez do not give to be in selection. – Stefanni Hernandez (@ FannyHdz01) May 30, 2021