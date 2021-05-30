Mexican National Team: Fans attack Tri’s defense after Iceland’s goal

Football

The Mexican National Team faces its counterpart from Iceland, in a preparation match to face the round of ‘Final four” in the first edition of the Concacaf Nations League against the Selection of Costa Rica.

The Mexican national team of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino He was surprised by the European team, receiving the first blow on the scoreboard with a score against Edson Álvarez.

In the 14th minute, the defender Mar Sævarsson He took advantage of the facilities of the tricolor saga and with a long-distance left-foot shot deflected by the Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, he left the goalkeeper with no chance of reaction Alfredo Talavera for 1-0.

Faced with this situation, the reactions and comments from the Mexican fans did not wait, tearing the defenders to pieces. Carlos Salcedo, Edson Álvarez Y Jorge Sanchez with the following messages.