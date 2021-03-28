Mexican National Team: Fans attack Guillermo Ochoa after receiving a goal from Wales

Fans of the Mexican team from Gerardo “Tata” Martino, attacked goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the friendly match on the FIFA date, after his mistake prior to the goal of the team Welsh.

The goalkeeper of the Eagles of America rejected a ball that for many fans had to keep his hands, after the play that placed the 1-0 on the scoreboard with a score from Wales Kiefer Moore.

After the annotation fell, the fans made themselves felt on social networks, ensuring that it was a big mistake by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, turning his name into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

Despite being out of place, Guillermo Ochoa had all the time and space in the world to retain the center and not come out with his fists. Carlos Salcedo totally missed the mark on goal. Non-concacaf rivals are unforgiving. – Miguel Lugo (@_MiguelLugo) March 27, 2021

Some of the comments assure that Guillermo Ochoa continues to be an insecure goalkeeper in the exits as his entire career, while others nicknamed him the ‘strainer’ and asked Alfredo Talavera to start.

Guillermo Ochoa making it clear why Talavera had to be the starter. – Jorge Moctezuma (@Jorch_MM) March 27, 2021

A series of messages against the goalkeeper fell at the start of this match, where the group of gases that has an alternate squad has been better seen on the field of play of the Mexican team.

Goal by Coladera Ochoa, has to take the center and rejects with fists, insecure goalkeeper. – Blackjack (@ ANTONHY04) March 27, 2021

It was comfortable for Ochoa to keep. There was no need to reject with the fists. – mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) March 27, 2021

