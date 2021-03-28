Mexican National Team: Fans attack Guillermo Ochoa after receiving a goal from Wales

Football

Fans of the Mexican team from Gerardo “Tata” Martino, attacked goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the friendly match on the FIFA date, after his mistake prior to the goal of the team Welsh.

The goalkeeper of the Eagles of America rejected a ball that for many fans had to keep his hands, after the play that placed the 1-0 on the scoreboard with a score from Wales Kiefer Moore.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas would suffer three important casualties after the Clausura 2021

After the annotation fell, the fans made themselves felt on social networks, ensuring that it was a big mistake by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, turning his name into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

Some of the comments assure that Guillermo Ochoa continues to be an insecure goalkeeper in the exits as his entire career, while others nicknamed him the ‘strainer’ and asked Alfredo Talavera to start.

A series of messages against the goalkeeper fell at the start of this match, where the group of gases that has an alternate squad has been better seen on the field of play of the Mexican team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content