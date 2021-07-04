in Football

Mexican National Team: Fans attack against the alignment of Gerardo Martino vs Nigeria

The Mexican National Team will have its last preparation match for its debut in the 2021 edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup, taking on the Nigerian National Team in the city of Los Angeles, California.

After revealing the final list of the Mexican national team, the coach Gerardo Martino has surprised with the presence of the forward Rogelio Funes Mori in the starting eleven against the Nigerians, being his debut with El Tri.

After announcing the line-up for the game, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, attacking the presence of the defenders. Gilberto Sepulveda, Carlos Salcedo Y Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez Of start.

