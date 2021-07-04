Mexican National Team: Fans attack against the alignment of Gerardo Martino vs Nigeria

The Mexican National Team will have its last preparation match for its debut in the 2021 edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup, taking on the Nigerian National Team in the city of Los Angeles, California.

After revealing the final list of the Mexican national team, the coach Gerardo Martino has surprised with the presence of the forward Rogelio Funes Mori in the starting eleven against the Nigerians, being his debut with El Tri.

After announcing the line-up for the game, the comments and reactions from the Mexican fans were immediate, attacking the presence of the defenders. Gilberto Sepulveda, Carlos Salcedo Y Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez Of start.

What pain of eggs it gives me to see the chaka, salcedo and sepulveda in the selection – Kevynn (@I_Kevynn) July 4, 2021

Sepulveda, Erick Gutiérrez get out of there, that’s not your family – Chucho (@ 7chucho8) July 4, 2021

Just by seeing the fucking trunks of the headline tigers da gueva see this selection – Dannyboy (@dboy_lopez) July 4, 2021

Take out the Chaka and the fucking glass bones and put Kevin and Efrain or something or someone don’t be hdp – X4v1 (@ X4v1D) July 4, 2021

Defense sucks – Alex LS (@ Bnaso17) July 4, 2021