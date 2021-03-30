Mexican National Team: Eugenio Pizzuto sees Diego Lainez as an example to follow

The U-17 world runner-up midfielder, Eugenio Pizzuto, live the European dream with him LOSC Lille, who shares the lead with PSG in the Ligue; However, the former Pachuca player has not made his debut with the first team.

Many consider that he made a bad decision to go to Europe so young, but the player pointed out that what he has learned these months in France, he would not have done in Mexico, Currently, the 19-year-old is on the microcycle with the U-20s, and mentioned in an interview for Mediotiempo that, Diego Lainez, it’s an example to follow.

“I admire Diego for leaving at an early age, it is something that is not easy and he did not play much for a year and a half, but from what I have talked to him he is a guy with a winning mentality and right now he is being rewarded, he is having minutes with Betis and he’s doing it in a very good way and he’s going with the Senior National Team, which is what we all want ”.

Pizzuto spoke that despite not having minutes with the first team, he tries to take advantage of all the training sessions and indicated that in order not to despair, he sees this stage as university, where it is a learning period with the rest of his teammates.

“In order not to despair, I see this period as if it were my university, as if I was studying for a degree, obviously I want to play, but they are learning periods that I have to improve in certain aspects to become a better player.”

> “I think you don’t have to stay in Mexico to consolidate. In Europe we work differently ”- Eugenio Pizzuto for Fox Sports pic.twitter.com/ATNHKOYgRB – Jovenes Futbolistas MX (@Jovenesfutmx) March 30, 2021