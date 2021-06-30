Mexican National Team: Erick Sánchez will take the place of Andrés Guarded for the Gold Cup

The convocation of Gerardo Martino for the gold Cup continues to have problems, this after the injuries of Rodolfo Pizarro Y Andrew Saved, the Mexican National Team has undergone changes for the Concacaf contest.

The footballer of Real Betis, suffered a grade 2 injury to the left femoral biceps who will take 4 to 6 weeks for his recovery, so his place will be taken by the Club Pachuca footballer, Erick sanchez.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Andrés Guardado causes the concentration of the National Team of Mexico that will play the preparation matches of the MexTour against Panama, Nigeria and the Gold Cup,” was read in the statement published by the national team on networks social.

“The Technical Corps decided to summon Erick Daniel Sánchez, from the Pachuca Club, in his place,” he added in the letter.

Sánchez, who has trained with the Senior National Team on previous occasions, is liked by coach Gerardo Martino, and he will have a great opportunity with Mexico in the Concacaf tournament.

