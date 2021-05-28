Mexican National Team: Erick Gutiérrez suffers injury and is a doubt for the League of Nations

The Mexican National Team continues to prepare for its friendly against Iceland and for the start of the Final Four of the Concacaf League of Nations, however, the team led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino would already have its first setback.

According to information from Mediotiempo, Erick Gutiérrez, PSV Eindhoven midfielder, suffered a right ankle injury during one of the training sessions, so he may not be in the duel on Saturday 29 May against Iceland.

Gutiérrez will be evaluated by the medical team of the Mexican National Team in the following hours to determine the severity of his injury, in an area where he had already presented problems and even had to undergo surgery.

Depending on the exams, it will be determined if Erick Gutiérrez will only miss the game against Iceland or if he will also be ruled out for the Concacaf Nations League games.

After his injury, “el Guti” did not even accompany the rest of the team to a dinner they had outside the concentration hotel, as he stayed to prevent further movement.

