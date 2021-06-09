Mexican National Team: Erick Aguirre confesses the importance of JO in his career

Jaime Lozano’s Mexican National Team will face Saudi Arabia in the second preparation match in Marbella, Spain for the Olympic Games.

The Club Pachuca footballer seeks to enter Lozano’s list, since he is aware that it is a competition that can boost his career, he even considers it a springboard to go to football on the Old Continent.

Also read: Isabel Madow takes off her clothes and shows how God brought her to the World! (PHOTO)

“The dream has always been latent and, if fortunately we get on this Final list, it would be a very important showcase for all of us to boost our careers,” he mentioned in an interview with Azteca Deportes.

Of the 23 players that Jaime Lozano called up for the preparation matches, Erick Aguirre is the most experienced due to the fact that at the age of 24 he has accumulated 211 Liga MX games, 44 with Morelia and 167 with Pachuca.

“This group of players has always been focused and excited about that medal that we long for so much,” he added.

Aguirre dreams of winning the gold medal like those led by Luis Fernando Tena did at the 2012 London Olympics.

“The bar is very high and that before pressure, it is an extra motivation for us to look for that medal, but we know that it is step by step and for now we continue working in the best way to get to the first game,” he concluded.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content