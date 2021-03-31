Mexican National Team: El Tri will not go on a trip to Tokyo, he is going for the gold, says Alan Mozo

The player of the Pumas de la UNAN, Alan Mozo was key in the triumph of the Mexican National Team by scoring one of Tri’s penalties against Honduras and although the goal of being champions was fulfilled, the defender assured that they are psyched to hang the Gold Medal in the Olympic Games.

“Keep getting psyched. The mentality is not going to compete in Tokyo, it is going to win. Our teammates have already done it and why not repeat the feat. Keep focused on our club, break it and go for the Gold ”, he declared for TUDN.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her enormous attributes in a string swimsuit

He confessed that in Jaime Lozano’s training the penalties had been practiced and those who had the greatest confidence from the 11 steps were the chosen ones, which left him excited and happy.

“We train penalties every day, so what they felt was confidently executed and perfect. I feel very excited, very happy, I think it is the work of this cycle that I carry with the national team. They have been difficult months but with resilience and the best attitude, everything can be achieved ”, he pointed out.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content