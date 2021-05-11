Mexican National Team: El Tri confirms friendly against Panama at the end of June

The Mexican National Team announced a new friendly match on June 30 in USA, in the Nashville Nissan Stadium, before the Panama team, this a few days before the start of the gold Cup.

Through his official Twitter account, the Mexican National Team of Gerardo “Tata” Martino gave the details of his friendly match against his Concacaf rival:

“The more than 60 million fans of the Mexican National Team in the United States will have another opportunity to see their idols in person this summer. Today it was announced that Mexico will face Panama on Wednesday, June 30, at 8:00 p.m. (CST), at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The match will be played a few days before the start of the region’s top national team competition, the Concacaf Gold Cup ”.

Mexico and Panama have played 21 games in total, where the Mexican National Team registers 14 wins, two losses and five draws, scoring 39 goals, while Panama has 14.

This will be MexTour’s second visit to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, home of MLS’s Nashville SC. In 2016, Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in front of a state soccer record attendance of 40,287.

